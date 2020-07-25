Guan Eng to return to MACC again tomorrow for round three of questioning

Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng and Jelutong MP RSN Rayer leave MACC in Putrajaya July 22, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, July 25 — After nearly eight hours, former finance minister Lim Guan Eng finally has left the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) headquarters here.

Both Lim and his lawyer, RSN Rayer, exited the compound at 7:49pm but did not speak to members of the press who had been waiting since Lim’s scheduled meeting with the anti-graft body earlier today.

However, he is scheduled to return to the MACC headquarters tomorrow for further questioning.

It was reported that the MACC is questioning Lim in regards to the controversial plan by the Penang state government to build an undersea tunnel.

Last week, state news agency Bernama reported that Seberang Jaya assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin was summoned by the MACC, believed to be in connection with the Penang undersea tunnel project investigation.

Dr Afif, who was met by members of the media before entering the premises at about 2pm, was reported as saying that he was called up in his capacity as a state executive councillor from 2013 to 2020.

MACC investigators had also turned up at the office of the Penang government on July 3, where they recorded the statements of several exco members for their investigation into the state’s undersea tunnel project.

A source confirmed that a team of MACC officers visited the state government office at the Komtar building in George Town and interviewed Deputy Chief Minister P. Ramasamy and Zairil Khir Johari, the State Exco for Flood Mitigation, Public Works and Utilities.

The MACC had also arrested former Penang Port Commission chairman Jeffrey Chew Gim Eam as part of its ongoing probe into the project.

Chew, former special officer to former chief minister Lim Guan Eng in 2012, is believed to be under investigation for alleged graft involving the undersea tunnel project that will connect the island to the mainland.