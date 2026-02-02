KUANTAN, Feb 2 — An assistant medical officer was killed in an accident involving four vehicles at Kilometre 26 of Jalan Jerantut-Temerloh this morning.

Temerloh district police chief ACP Mohd Nasyim Bahron said the victim, Sathiyan Raja Gopal, 43, who was driving a Proton Saga, was confirmed dead at the scene of the incident due to severe injuries.

“Preliminary investigations found that the accident occurred when a Perodua Alza, heading from Temerloh to Jerantut, stopped to turn right at the Kampung Dato’ Shariff Ahmad junction, before being rear-ended by a trailer.

“The collision resulted in the Perodua Alza entering the opposite lane and colliding with the Proton Saga, before a Toyota Hilux coming from the same direction also hit the vehicle,” he said in a statement today.

In the incident, the driver of the Perodua Alza, Agoes Zaid Haritha Mohamad, 42, sustained serious injuries and was sent to Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital (HOSHAS) in Temerloh for further treatment.

Mohd Nasyim said the accident is believed to have been caused by the negligence of the trailer driver, who failed to control the vehicle, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama