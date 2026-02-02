TAWAU, Feb 2 — A fire razed about 40 non-permanent squatter houses in Kampung Titingan here on Monday morning, with no casualties reported.

The Fire and Rescue Department received the call at 10.15am and crews from Tawau fire station arrived at the scene eight minutes later after travelling about seven kilometres.

The operation involved 25 firefighters, seven members of the Titingan Community Fire Brigade and two drone unit personnel, with assistance from the police, Sabah Electricity, the Civil Defence Force and the Water Department.

Firefighting using three hose lines was hampered by low water pressure and unpredictable winds, but the blaze was brought under control at 11.55am and operations ended at 3.19pm after the area was declared safe. — Daily Express