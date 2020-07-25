Dr Noor Hisham: Two new Covid-19 clusters detected in Johor and Sarawak

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaking at the Covid-19 media briefing in Putrajaya July 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The Health Ministry has uncovered two new Covid-19 clusters known as the Bukit Tiram cluster and Kuching construction site cluster.

In his daily Covid-19 press statement, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the Bukit Tiram cluster in Taman Bukit Tiram in Ulu Tiram, Johor had two positive cases, while the Kuching construction site cluster comprises a single positive case.

“This cluster was identified when there were two positive cases reported at a religious centre in Taman Bukit Tiram, Johor. The two positive cases (Case 8,868 and Case 8,869) detected from this cluster are non-Malaysians living in Malaysia who work at the centre.

“The two cases began to show symptoms on July 15, but they did not seek treatment at any health facility. They later conducted a Covid-19 screening and were found to be positive on July 24,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

The authorities have identified 10 close contacts from this new cluster.

All of the close contacts have been screened with results pending.

In the meantime, investigations into the origins of the infection and active case detection are still ongoing.

As for the Kuching construction site cluster, the first case from this cluster (Case 8,8715) was detected on July 11.

“Through our investigation, 55 close contacts have been identified where five of them are housemates and 50 are colleagues. All the contacts have been screened and they have been found to be negative.

“This cluster was identified when one positive case (Case 8,881) was detected from a second screening of Case 8,715’s close contacts. Active case detection is still ongoing. The origin of this cluster is still under investigation,” said Dr Noor Hisham.