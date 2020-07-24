RMCO: 227 people arrested for breaching SOPs across Malaysia; mandatory quarantine at designated centres for returning travellers begins today

According to Ismail Sabri, a total of 227 individuals were arrested by the Royal Malaysian Police for breaching MCO standard operating procedures yesterday. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudi

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The number of people getting arrested for flouting recovery movement control order (MCO) regulations were still in the triple digits yesterday despite the country having already gone through 129 days of the MCO and 43 days of the RMCO.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in his daily security briefing today wrote that a total of 227 individuals were arrested by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) for breaching MCO standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said of that number, 62 were remanded as one person was released on police bail, while 164 others were issued compounds.

“All of them were involved in activities that saw the presence of a crowd that made it difficult to practise social distancing.

“The recovery MCO Compliance Operations Task Force that is led by PDRM will increase its checks while also taking action against premises owners and members of the public who fail to adhere to the SOPs of the recovery MCO,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail Sabri said this after the task force conducted a total of 65,434 checks nationwide yesterday, on various premises such as markets, restaurants, traders, factories, banks, and even government offices.

Meanwhile, the senior minister added that mandatory quarantine for those allowed to enter Malaysian borders began today, with travellers staying at 14 quarantine stations designated by the government.

He said that a total of 1,244 Malaysians returned home yesterday from countries such as China, Indonesia, Qatar and Singapore, where one person tested positive for Covid-19, with the rest allowed to undergo home quarantine.

Ismail Sabri added that during the period between June 10 and July 23, a total of 24,701 individuals were screened and tested by the Health Ministry at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), where from that total, 80 people had tested positive while the rest were allowed to undergo home quarantine.