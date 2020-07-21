What happened to Pastor Raymond Koh? Tuaran MP asks Home Ministry

A day before the third anniversary of Koh’s abduction on February 13 this year, his wife Susanna Liew (pic) announced that she has filed a lawsuit against police officials past and present as well as the government over his alleged abduction by state actors. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Tuaran MP Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau today asked the Home Ministry to explain the case of Pastor Raymond Koh who disappeared without a trace three years ago years.

“I want to take the opportunity during this debate to ask. What happened to pastor Raymond Koh.

“Where is he already? Has he been found? I want to ask the relevant ministry,” he said at the end of his debate on the motion of thanks for the Royal Address by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

A day before the third anniversary of Koh’s abduction on February 13 this year, his wife Susanna Liew announced that she has filed a lawsuit against police officials past and present as well as the government over his alleged abduction by state actors.

During a press conference at an event to mark his abduction, Liew said she was suing two former Inspectors-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar and Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun over the incident.

Liew’s lawyer, Datuk Jerald Gomez, explained that they had no choice but to file the lawsuit after failing to obtain a satisfactory resolution to Koh’s abduction from the police force.

Gomez also said that the three-year limitation period to sue was about to expire along with the anniversary of Koh’s abduction.

The lawyer acknowledged that the Home Ministry announced a special task force to examine Koh’s case last year, but said there have been no updates since then.

Koh was taken in broad daylight in 2017 by a team of abductors in several vehicles and has never been seen again since; the incident was captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

His abduction as well as that of activist Amri Che Mat became the subject of a public inquiry by the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam).

Suhakam concluded last year that the Special Branch was involved in Koh’s abduction and labelled it an “enforced disappearance.”

The findings were used to support Liew’s lawsuit.