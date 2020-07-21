Terengganu MB: PAS, Umno and Bersatu to meet over seat allocations tonight

The Star reported Terengganu MB Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar as saying the three Malay-based parties will discuss their preparations for the national poll. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Umno, PAS and Bersatu leaders will meet tonight to discuss seat allocations for the next general election, according to Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

The Star reported the Terengganu mentri besar as saying the three Malay-based parties will discuss their preparations for the national poll.

Ahmad Samsuri, a PAS vice-president, said he would lead the meeting but did not disclose who would be representing the other parties.

“From PAS it will be led by me as the party’s vice-president.

“From other parties, will be other party leaders,” he was quoted as saying.

He also declined to say where and when exactly the meeting would take place.

“When we are done with discussions God-willing we will invite the press,” he said.

Umno, PAS and Bersatu are allies in the informal Perikatan Nasional coalition. The first two are also allied through Muafakat Nasional.

Ahmad Samsuri reportedly said on July 18 that PAS would defend six of the eight parliamentary seats the party won in Terengganu in the 14th General Election (GE14).