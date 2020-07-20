High salary at GLC? My monthly pay as Prasarana chairman only RM8,000, Tajuddin tells Dewan Rakyat

Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said he received a salary of RM8,000 as the chairman of Prasarana. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Two Members of Parliaments (MPs) who were recently appointed as the chairmen of government-linked companies (GLC) today denied allegations that they received high salaries and allowances.

Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (BN-Pasir Salak), who was appointed as the chairman of Prasarana Malaysia Bhd, considered the accusation as serious and evil.

“... the salary of a GLC chairman of between RM40,000 and RM50,000 a month, so the government has to bear RM20 to RM30 million a month or a year... This is a serious and evil slander and accusation.

“I am the Prasarana chairman my salary? I will tell you now. Sit, no problem. We are very transparent. (My pay) is RM8,000 only,” he said before debating the motion of thanks of the Royal Address of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the Dewan Rakyat sitting here today.

He slammed the allegation made by Akmar Nasir (PH-Johor Baru) during his debate in the morning session who claimed that about 50 political appointments in the GLC had an average salary of RM50,000, excluding allowances, and the government must pay RM25 million annually to pay their salaries.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (BN-Padang Terap), who is also Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) chairman, also denied the allegation by Akmal.

“I was not here in the morning, but I want to clarify that TNB chairman’s allowance is not RM1 million. If the allowance is RM1 million, then there is no need for other work,” he said, without revealing his actual salary as the chairman of the utility company. — Bernama