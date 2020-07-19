Flood victims in Johor remain at five in Muar

JOHOR BARU, July 19 — The number of flood victims in Johor remained at five from two families who are still at the temporary evacuation centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan Parit Keroma Darat, near Muar.

Chairman of the Johor Health and Environment Committee, R. Vidyananthan said in a statement today that the five victims were from two families from Parit Keroma Darat.

“The water level in several areas which were flooded have slowly gone down following good weather but the situation in flood-prone areas is still being monitored.

“The Health Ministry is also monitoring the situation to ensure the health of the victims and workers and the recovery movement control order is observed,” he said. — Bernama