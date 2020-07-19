Bersatu boots out Sri Gading MP who quit as deputy minister

Sri Gading MP Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh (centre), who resigned abruptly as a deputy minister previously, is no longer a member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Sri Gading MP Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh, who resigned abruptly as a deputy minister previously, is no longer a member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the party had on July 10 verified that Shahruddin had issued a notice to inform the Dewan Rakyat Speaker that he was not seated together with the government bloc led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also the party president and its acting chairman.

“Therefore, it is notified that YB Datuk Dr Sharuddin Mat Salleh’s membership has ended immediately in accordance with Articles 10.2.2 and 10.2.3 of Bersatu’s Constitution,” Hamzah said in the statement released today.

He thanked Shahruddin for his service while with Bersatu.

Hamzah also warned Bersatu members against supporting former party leaders in any campaign intended to damage the party’s reputation.

“In this matter, Bersatu will not hesitate to impose strict disciplinary action towards any members that breach and contravene the party’s constitution,” he added.

Shahruddin, who resigned as deputy minister last month, confirmed that his Bersatu membership had been terminated when contacted today.

He said Bersatu had notified him last week in a WhatsApp message.

MORE TO COME