Now, Shahruddin says will remain as Perikatan backbencher despite resignation

Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh has said he will continue as a Perikatan Nasional (PN) backbencher in Parliament, despite resigning as a deputy minister earlier today and claiming that joining the government was a mistake. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh has said he will continue as a Perikatan Nasional (PN) backbencher in Parliament, despite resigning as a deputy minister earlier today and claiming that joining the government was “a mistake”.

In a copy of his letter to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin sighted by Malay Mail, the Sri Gading MP expressed his gratitude to Muhyiddin for giving him the chance to be in the latter’s “Cabinet” [sic].

“I remain sitting in the PN backbencher seat,” he wrote in the letter dated today, and timed at 3.40pm.

Shahruddin has confirmed the veracity of the letter to Malay daily Berita Harian.

Malay Mail is currently seeking clarification from him.

Earlier, Shahruddin was said to have resigned as deputy works minister to pledge support to former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad instead.

In a statement spread online today, the Sri Gading MP was said to have admitted to taking a wrong political move by joining PN, which was formed after the collapse of Dr Mahathir-led Pakatan Harapan coalition in February.

He met with Dr Mahathir earlier this evening, and greeted with a “welcome back” message from the former Bersatu chairman on social media.