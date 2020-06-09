Dr Mahathir and co sue Muhyiddin, others over disputed sacking from Bersatu

In their lawsuit where they are seeking for 26 court orders, Dr Mahathir (pic) and the other affected individuals wanted the court to declare that Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is not the acting chairman of the party and that Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin’s appointment as the party’s secretary-general is invalid. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and four other MPs today filed a lawsuit to challenge Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) termination of their memberships and effectively their leadership roles almost two weeks ago, besides also seeking compensation.

In their lawsuit where they are seeking for 26 court orders, Dr Mahathir and the other affected individuals wanted the court to declare that Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is not the acting chairman of the party and that Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin’s appointment as the party’s secretary-general is invalid.

In the lawsuit filed this afternoon at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Dr Mahathir had filed it in his stated capacity as Bersatu chairman, with the rest who are suing named as Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir as Bersatu deputy president, Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman as Bersatu Youth chief, Maszlee Malik and Amiruddin Hamzah. All five of them insist that they are still Bersatu members despite the party’s May 28 removal of them.

The two others listed as having brought the lawsuit are Datuk Marzuki Yahya who Bersatu said no longer acts as secretary-general despite his insistence of his continued role, and Bersatu which the six individuals said was bringing the lawsuit through them.

As for the four individuals which Dr Mahathir and the rest are suing, they were listed as Muhyiddin, Hamzah, organising secretary Captain (retired) Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya who had issued the letter to notify Dr Mahathir and the four others of their membership ending, and Masyati Abang Ibrahim in her capacity as the Registrar of Societies Malaysia.

