Dr Mahathir, Mukhriz and three other MPs sacked from Bersatu

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Bersatu today sacked Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and four other MPs for not supporting the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by its chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in May 18 Parliament sitting.

According to a letter signed by Bersatu’s Executive Secretary Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya today, the decision was made under the Clause 10.2.2 and 10.2.3 of the party’s constitution.

“According to the notice dated May 15, 2020, YB Tun (Dr Mahathir) has informed your seating in parliament in the block that did not support the PN government led by YAB Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin cum President/Acting Chairman of Bersatu.

“In the May 18 Parliamentary sitting, YB Tun had also joined and sat at the Opposition Block.

“As of this, it is informed that according to Clause 10.2.2 and 10.2.3 of the Party Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Constitution, YB Tun’s membership is revoked immediately,” said the letter sighted by Malay Mail.

Others who received similar notice are vice president and Jerlun MP, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Kubang Pasu MP Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah, Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik.

All received similar letters for not sitting with the government block and was sacked under the same Clause.

Clause 10.2.2 and 10.2.3 of the Bersatu Constitution states that the membership of a party member is forfeited if it fails to comply with party rules, including joining other party affiliations.