MMEA to build maritime post in Sipitang, Sabah

LABUAN, July 18 — The Sabah and Labuan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) will soon have a new maritime post in Sipitang, Sabah to help curb smuggling and maritime-related crimes more effectively.

Its director First Admiral Mohd Rosli Abdullah said a suitable piece of land had been identified for the construction of the post and that the project was set to begin before the end of the year.

Rosli said Sipitang was one of the routes used for smuggling activities from the duty-free-island of Labuan to certain illegal jetties at mainland Sabah and Sarawak.

“As the Sipitang waters are within the jurisdiction of the MMEA Labuan zone, our agency here will take charge of the post.

“We hope to be able to minimise smuggling activities and, thus, reduce the revenue leakages for the government,” he told reporters during a meet-the-media session at a hotel here today in what is his first working visit to Labuan since his appointment in March.

He said at least two high-powered engine patrol boats and 10 personnel would be stationed at the new post.

Rosli said the post would be equipped with all the necessary requirements for efficient operation, including an operations room, jetty and facilities for vessels to dock.

Currently, the movement of patrol boats around the waters of Labuan, spanning up to Pulau Tiga, Menumbok and Sipitang, Sabah; and Lawas waters, Sarawak is being coordinated by the Labuan zone maritime.

“With the new post in Sipitang, standby patrol boats there will be able to go out at any time without having to wait for the patrol boats from Labuan to tail suspected smugglers,” he said.

He had earlier chaired the first and second quarter meeting (hosted in Labuan) of Sabah and Labuan MMEA as well as paid a courtesy call on Labuan Corporation chief executive officer Dr Fary Akmal Osman.

Rosli also congratulated the Labuan MMEA, led by its chief Commander Nor Bakari Abu Bakar, for several achievements in addressing illegal fishing by crew members of foreign vessels. — Bernama