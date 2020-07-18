Education Ministry ready to work with all parties in Sabah, says senior minister

Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said the ministry is ready to work with all parties in Sabah if the matter involves school development.. — Bernama pic

TAWAU, July 18 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) is ready to work with all parties in Sabah if the matter involves school development.

Its Senior Minister Radzi Jidin said that for any matter that needs to be implemented, including projects to upgrade dilapidated schools, close cooperation is very important.

“Our priority is the comfort of teaching and learning as well as the safety of students, teachers and those working at schools.

“Other things we set aside first, the most important is to ensure that they (students) can go to school,” he said when met by reporters after a working visit to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Titingan here, today.

Radzi said this when asked by reporters about the cooperation between MOE and the Sabah government involving aspects of education, especially projects to upgrade dilapidated schools in the state.

In the meantime, he said that his ministry would look into the best method to ensure the condition of the schools in each state is safe for all.

Radzi also visited Sekolah Kebangsaan Tanjung Batu and SMK Kinabutan here.

He recently said that the MOE had allocated RM1.252 billion during the 11th Malaysia Plan (2016-2020) to upgrade and redevelop dilapidated schools throughout Sabah.

He said that the allocation was for the upgrading and redevelopment works of 237 dilapidated schools in the state, while other dilapidated schools would be upgraded under the 12th Malaysia Plan and subject to government financial capability. — Bernama