Court skips lunch in 1MDB trial to allow Najib to deliver speech in Parliament, warns against repeat without advance notice

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court July 16, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak will be able to make it to Parliament today to deliver his speech there, as the High Court hearing his money-laundering and power abuse trial over 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds skipped lunch in order to hear the case and end proceedings earlier today.

High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah decided to sit through the customary lunch break, having read a letter received today from the Dewan Rakyat Speaker.

At around 1.06pm, the judge said that he had managed to view and digest the letter from the Speaker which he was not able to do earlier as he had been hearing the 1MDB trial since morning with only short breaks.

“What I’ve decided to do, if your client’s supposed to be there at 3.30pm, I have decided to go on, continue without lunch break.

“I’ll stop at 3.15pm. Your client can proceed to Parliament, it’s just around the corner,” he said.

“I must put on record, there’s something on Takwim in Parliament. I don’t know what...it wasn’t informed earlier. I don’t want to waste time, I’ll proceed.

“Unless I’m informed well in advance on the next occasion, I will not be entertaining any more requests for similar adjournment,” he added.

Earlier, Najib’s lawyer Tania Scivetti appeared to indicate that her client would prefer not to rush, as he “needs to be in the right state of mind to make the speech”, but the judge later said he had made his decision.

The judge also highlighted that Najib’s lead defence lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah had not cited the same reason regarding the Parliament Takwim yesterday.

“Yesterday the letter, Tan Sri Shafee did not mention this as a reason for asking for adjournment, I was only informed (today). It came as a surprise to me. Anyway I don’t want to debate about it and waste more time,” he said matter of factly, and asked for the trial to proceed.

Najib, as well as the witness being cross-examined, Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi were seen being called back after having left the courtroom earlier for the lunch break, and were present in the courtroom when the judge announced his decision to sit through lunch.

At around 12.40pm, Najib’s defence lawyer Wan Aizuddin Wan Mohammed had before lunch break asked after a letter sent to the High Court on the requirement for Najib to attend Parliament this afternoon.

But at that point in time, the judge had said: “I haven’t had time to read, I was busy dealing with the trial. I leave it to officers, I don’t know what the contents are.

“This application was made yesterday. I’ve already made my decision,” he had said then, when referring to Najib’s failed bid yesterday to have the trial end earlier before 2pm to be able to go to Parliament. At that time, the court was scheduled to resume hearing of the trial at 2.15pm.

Yesterday, Shafee applied on his client’s behalf to have the 1MDB trial proceedings today go on from 9.30am and throughout the usual lunch period, so that Najib could deliver his speech in Parliament after 2pm.

But while acknowledging Najib has his duties to perform as a member of Parliament for the Pekan constituency, the judge yesterday also noted that he also had his duties to perform.

Noting the competing duties, the judge yesterday rejected Najib’s bid to have the trial go on for half a day, ruling instead that the trial would go on for the full day.

MORE TO COME