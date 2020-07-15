Judge rejects Najib’s bid to shorten 1MDB trial tomorrow to attend Parliament, says trial will go on for full day

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court July 15, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The High Court today rejected Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s application to have the former prime minister’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial end earlier tomorrow for the latter to attend Parliament to deliver a speech.

High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah acknowledged Najib’s duties as a member of Parliament for the Pekan constituency, but decided that the 1MDB trial would proceed for the full day tomorrow as previously scheduled

“I appreciate he has a duty to perform, but I also have a duty to perform,” the judge said, noting that these were competing duties.

“This case has to proceed tomorrow until 4.30pm with the usual lunch break,” the judge said.

Najib’s lead defence lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah today applied on his client’s behalf to have the 1MDB trial proceedings tomorrow go on from 9.30am and throughout the usual lunch period, and to have it end earlier for Najib to deliver his speech in Parliament after 2pm.

MORE TO COME