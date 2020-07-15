Water supply to Labuan to be restored in stages starting Friday

Fary Akmal said repair work on the main pump pipe from the main source of Pulau Enoe was completed late afternoon yesterday. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

LABUAN, July 15 — The water supply to 85 per cent of consumers in the duty-free-island, which had been disrupted for over a week now, will be restored in stages beginning July 17.

Labuan Corporation chief executive officer Dr Fary Akmal Osman said the repair work on the leaky main pump pipe from the main source of Pulau Enoe had been completed late afternoon yesterday (Tuesday).

“The Water Department will do the flushing as the repair work had been resolved...it will take a few days to reach the service tanks and that to consumers.

“The department’s technical staff will do their best to ensure that the water supply will be fully restored by July 19,” she said to Bernama today.

She said the technical assistance by Petronas Chemical and its subcontractors of PMP and Empada had helped resolved the repair works despite the bad weather condition and flood that hit the area. — Bernama