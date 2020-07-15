Fisherman reported missing while fishing in Pulau Payar

Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone director Maritime commander Mahmad Faizal Ahmad said the agency was alerted about the incident by the boat skipper before the Langkawi Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre team launched the SAR operation at 9.50am. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, July 15 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has activated a search and rescue (SAR) operation for a fisherman who was believed to have fallen into the sea while fishing about 4.1 nautical miles north of Pulau Payar, Langkawi, this morning.

Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone director Maritime commander Mahmad Faizal Ahmad said the agency was alerted about the incident by the boat skipper before the Langkawi Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre (MRSC) team launched the SAR operation at 9.50am.

“The victim, whose identity has yet to be identified, is believed to be a local man in his early 20s, was reported to have gone out to sea with a skipper and another fisherman in a fishing trawler boat.

“The victim who was said to be working for the first time on the boat was found missing at 8.50am,” he said in a statement here today.

Mahmad Faizal said currently the search covers an area measuring 25 square nautical miles and involves assets from the Malaysian Maritime, Fisheries Department as well as several local fishing boats.

“People who have lost a family member or have any information about the incident are urged to contact the Maritime Operations Centre in the Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone at 04-7310579,” he said. — Bernama