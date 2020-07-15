Air Selangor: Water supply in 26 areas fully restored

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) operations head Abas Abdullah said it had mobilised a total of 93 water tanker trucks to critical premises such as hospitals, dialysis centres and health clinics. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Water supply in 26 areas or nine per cent of the total areas involved in the scheduled disruption exercise from yesterday (July 14) to July 17 have fully been restored as of 4pm this afternoon.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) operations head Abas Abdullah said it had mobilised a total of 93 water tanker trucks to critical premises such as hospitals, dialysis centres and health clinics.

“A total of 136 static tanks have also been placed in dialysis centres, health clinics and even schools for the use of students and teachers who started school today. Water supply assistance through tankers to residential areas will start tomorrow (July 16),” he said.

He advised consumers to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOP) when collecting water supply at the One-Stop Service Centre and public water taps such as by wearing face masks and maintaining one-metre social distancing when queuing.

The public water taps will also be sanitised periodically to prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses, to ensure customers safety, he said.

On July 6, Air Selangor informed that a total of 420,000 account holders in 290 areas in Petaling, Klang, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur and Kuala Langat will experience scheduled water supply disruption from July 14 to 17 due to upgrading works at the Sungai Selangor Phase 3 water treatment plant (LRA SSP3).

Today, the company also informed that it is reactivating the SSP3 LRA system after the upgrading works at the treatment plant which started at 9am yesterday, was fully completed at 11pm the same day. — Bernama