Govt to establish Bumiputera Prosperity Council to empower Bumiputera economy, says Tok Pa

— Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The government will establish a Bumiputera Prosperity Council (MKB) which will become the highest platform in efforts to empower the socio-economic development of the Bumiputera.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said MKB would be chaired by the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said this was decided at the Economic Action Council (EAC) meeting (No 15/2020) chaired by the prime minister today.

“The establishment of MKB is part of the strategic intervention framework to drive and expedite the empowerment of the Bumiputera economy through efforts to increase capacity and ability across various programmes.

“This is in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (WKB 2030) that upholds three main objectives, namely development for all, addressing the income and wealth disparities, as well as building a united, prosperous and dignified nation,” he said.

Mustapa said the meeting today also agreed to strengthen the role of the Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit (Teraju) in two main aspects, namely to be a coordinating body at the highest level by establishing an integrated and comprehensive network and relations with stakeholders in various sectors to monitor the implementation of policies and strategies of the Bumiputera socio-economic development.

At the same time, Teraju’s role will be strengthened to streamline and improve the Bumiputera centralised database to collate the latest, complete and quality information for policy planning and strategic intervention.

Teraju, established in 2011 by the Prime Minister’s Department, is a strategic unit to spearhead, drive and coordinate the Bumiputera development agenda in line with WKB 2030. — Bernama