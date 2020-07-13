Youth and Sports Skills Training Institute students to resume studies from July 20

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Students of the Youth and Sports Skills Training Institute (ILKBS) under the Youth and Sports Ministry will resume the academic session 1/2020, post-movement control order, in three stages beginning July 20.

ILKBS, in a statement today, said the first stage on July 20 will involve 423 final semester students of Electrical (Energy Commission) programme and students from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) diploma programme, in eight ILKBS.

For the second stage beginning September 1, 609 final semester students of Malaysian Skills Diploma (DKM) and Malaysian Skills Certificate Level 3 (SKM3), who were supposed to have sat for their final exams last April, will resume their studies in 15 ILKBS.

“These students will sit for the Final Examination on September 14 thus completing their courses,” according to the statement.

Meanwhile, a total of 6,955 students, who were initially scheduled to take their exams last June, as well as students who have completed their industrial training, will continue their studies during the third stage on September 28, involving 22 ILKBS.

According to the statement, registration in campus for new students (July 2020 session) will begin on January 4, 2021.

However, pre-registration for online learning will be held from September 15 to 25 this year and students will undergo virtual learning beginning October 1 until December 3, 2020. — Bernama