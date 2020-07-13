Malaysia, Singapore reaffirm commitment to overcome Covid-19 hurdles together

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaking during a call with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at his office in Putrajaya June 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

SINGAPORE, July 13 — Singapore and Malaysia have agreed that their governments should continue to work together to overcome the common challenges posed by the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

This accord was reached by the respective prime ministers, Lee Hsien Loong and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, according to a statement issued by the republic's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) early Monday.

The statement was issued following Lee's conversation on Sunday with Muhyiddin who had phoned the Singapore leader to congratulate him on the general election victory of his People's Action Party (PAP).

In the July 10 election, PAP led by Lee, as the secretary-general of the party, retained power, winning 83 of the 93 seats at stake.

The statement said Lee had a good discussion with Muhyiddin on the strong and positive relationship between the two countries.

The two leaders welcomed the steadfast progress that both sides have made in a wide-ranging slate of bilateral initiatives, including ongoing cross-border connectivity projects and the movement of people, it said.

Muhyiddin, in a post on his Facebook page Sunday, mentioned the phone call to Lee and said, among others, he is confident that the existing bilateral relations will continue to grow under Lee's premiership.

He said they expressed their commitment to meet after the Covid-19 situation in the two countries had eased to enable them to further discuss various issues. — Bernama