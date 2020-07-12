Statistics Dept: 1.9 million Kelantanese to participate in Malaysia Census 2020

A view shows the star and crescent on a mosque in Bachok April 5, 2015. Kelantan DOSM director Zuraidy Zainal Abidin said a total of 1.9 million Kelantanese are involved in the Population and Housing Census of Malaysia 2020. — Reuters pic

KOTA BARU, July 12 — A total of 1.9 million Kelantanese are involved in the Population and Housing Census of Malaysia, which began on July 7, said Kelantan Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) director Zuraidy Zainal Abidin.

He said the census will be conducted in two phases, with the first phase from July 7 to September 30 involving an online data collection method (e-Census).

He said the first phase targeted 30,000 residences and so far, about 3,000 households have been visited in the districts of Kota Bharu, Tanah Merah, Tumpat, Bachok, and Pasir Puteh.

“The method is by sending Malaysia Census 2020 postcards to the selected households which have a unique identification (ID) number which allows the residents to register into the e-Census system.

“The selection for the postcard delivery is in areas with high internet access to make it easier for them to fill in the information online,” he told reporters when met at the Kampung Chicha, Kubang Kerian here today.

The figure also involves about 150,000 Orang Asli residents in Gua Musang and Jeli.

According to Zuraidy, households which did not receive the postcards can register online to get the ID information to access the e-Census system.

“After two months, the second phase from October 7 to 24 will be conducted via face-to-face interviews, involving 5,200 supervisors and enumerators.

“The data collection in person will also be carried out at the Orang Asli settlements in Gua Musang and Jeli that experience poor internet connectivity issues,” he added.

Zuraidy said members of the public are urged to check on the enumerators who are coming to take their census through the dress code and the identification card equipped with name, ID number, and serial number signed by the assistant census commissioner.

“In this programme, if anyone with doubts can call the number of the officer stated on the letter or Census 2020 hotline at 1-800-88-7720,” he added. — Bernama