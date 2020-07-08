Company director charged with money laundering of more than RM9m in KL

A company director was charged in the Sessions Court here with money laundering, involving more than RM9 million. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — A company director was charged in the Sessions Court here with money laundering, involving more than RM9 million.

Lau Kok Loon, 77, who is a director of Semenyih Jaya Sdn Bhd, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read out to him before judge Hasbullah Adam.

He was alleged to have committed the offence by the transferring the money, involving RM9,155,644.23 believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, in 34 transactions from a fixed account belonging to him at Hong Leong Bank to a current account which also belonged to him at the same bank.

It was allegedly committed at the Kuala Lumpur main branch of Hong Leong Bank at Wisma Hong Leong, Jalan Perak here between December 4, 2013 and September 19, 2017.

Lau was allowed bail of RM30,000 in one surety and also ordered to surrender his passport to the court.

The court set July 20 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Syafinas Shabudin prosecuted, while Lau was represented by lawyer SS Devanandan. — Bernama