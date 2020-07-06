Minister says TNB fiberisation and connectivity plan to go nationwide to boost broadband coverage

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said, to date, five states, namely, Melaka, Perak, Penang, Kedah and Johor would enjoy the high-speed broadband services by the first quarter of next year. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JASIN, July 6 — The country’s largest electricity utility company, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) will expand the National Optical Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) project nationwide to enable more consumers to benefit from the service.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said, to date, five states, namely, Melaka, Perak, Penang, Kedah and Johor would enjoy the high-speed broadband services by the first quarter of next year.

“This is a pilot project by TNB and I am led to understand that they are preparing to expand the development of the optical fibre nationwide under NFCP to other strategic states throughout peninsula Malaysia.

“We laud TNB’s involvement in this area. Most importantly, is that I see this as a complementary project between TNB and the telecommunications company to provide benefit to the people,” he told reporters after visiting the NSCP pilot project here, today.

He said, to date, the NFCP pilot project in Melaka encompassed 1,100 homes in three areas, namely, Felda Kemendor, Taman Merbau Perdana and Taman Maju in Jasin district.

Meanwhile, TNB’s wholly-owned unit, Allo Technology Sdn Bhd, in a statement, informed that the open access services network for the NFCP project was being expanded gradually to urban and rural areas in Malacca especially in areas with limited fiber optic infrastructure such as Alor Gajah, Malim Jaya and extended to additional area involving 15,000 homes in Jasin.

For the record, so far there are four retail internet service providers, namely, Digi: Astro, Maxis and City Broadband offering broadband bundled service packages, and through the offerings, houses in the areas involved with the NFCP project, would enjoy high speed broadband service from 30 Mbps to 1 Gbps.

The implementation of NFCP, which combines the use of optical fiber and wireless connectivity, is aiming towards achieving a 98 per cent broadband coverage in residential areas by 2023, with a minimum bandwidth speed of 30 Mbps. — Bernama