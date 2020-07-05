RMCO: Police nab 21 including foreigners and seize drugs at wild party in KL

A generic view of the Royal Malaysia Police logo outside Bukit Aman Police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Eleven foreigners were among 21 individuals nabbed during a police raid at a wild party at a condominium unit in Jalan Klang Lama, yesterday.

Brickfields Police chief ACP Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin @ Hilmi said 11 men and 10 women, aged between 20 and 39, including a local man believed to be the party’s organiser, were detained at 1.30am.

“The foreigners comprise three men and a woman from Bangladesh; Brazilian man and woman; a Syrian man; a Libyan man and one woman each from the Philippines, Egypt, and Zimbabwe,” he said in a statement here today.

Zairulnizam said police also seized methamphetamine weighing about 0.5 grammes, believed to have been supplied by a local man known as Gordon.

“Those who attended the party were invited via WhatsApp and no charges were imposed.

“Nine of those detained were tested positive for drugs and the case is being investigated under Section 12(2), Section 6 and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act,” he said, adding that those who were positive for drugs were being remanded for three days, starting yesterday.

All Malaysians were issued with RM1,000 compound each for violating the recovery movement control order. — Bernama