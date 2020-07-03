Curfew in ESSZone waters extended to July 19

KOTA KINABALU, July 3 — The curfew in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) which is supposed to end at 6 pm tomorrow, is extended to July 19.

Sabah Police Commissioner, Datuk Zaini Jass said with the extension, residents in the areas involved were not allowed to enter the waters and to stay home between 6pm and 6am during the curfew period.

“Others are also not allowed to enter or be in these areas during the stated period and time,” he said in a statement, here, adding that the waters involved were off the districts of Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

He said the curfew period was extended to ensure these waters were not infiltrated by militants that threatened the safety of international researchers conducting studies in the area, as well as tourists at the resort islands.

Zaini said based on information, the Abu Sayyaf militant group and those involved in kidnapping for ransom from southern Philippines were still trying to infiltrate these waters to carry out kidnapping and trans-border crime.

He said the curfew order was also to ease enforcement and monitoring on the movements of boats and for the chalet operators and local fishermen to feel safe with the presence of security force vessels plying these waters.

“I also give the district police chiefs in the ESSZone, the power to issue permits to eligible applicants for fishery activities or those with an urgent need to pass through the curfew areas,” he added. — Bernama