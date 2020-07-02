Jais raids murukku-making premise in Kajang using fake halal logo

SHAH ALAM, July 2 — A murukku snack food processing premise in Kajang was raided by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) yesterday after it was found to have used a fake halal logo on its products’ packaging.

Jais director Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said the raid at about 11am was conducted following public complaints and was done in collaboration with the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim), Kajang branch of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry and the District Health Office (PKD) Hulu Langat.

“Checks via MYe-Halal Malaysia system revealed that the premise does not hold a valid Malaysian Halal Verification Certificate (SPHM) and the halal logo on the murukku’s packaging was fake.

“Checks also found that the snack food products have been widely sold at supermarkets near the premises, 24-hour convenience stores, grocery stores around Hulu Langat, Cheras and on e-commerce platforms,” he said in a statement today.

He said the premise owner was found to have branded his product with the name of a Muslim woman as a strategy to mislead Muslims by claiming the murukku is a Muslim product and could be consumed without doubts.

According to Mohd Shahzihan, JAIS confiscated 138 boxes of the snack food and 960 boxes with illegal halal logos worth RM14,819.

“The confiscation and investigations were carried out under Order 4(1) of the Trade Description (Certification and Markings of Halal) Trade Description Act 2011 and upon conviction, the premises owner could be fined for up to RM200,000,” he said.

He added that further inspections found that the owner hired nine workers, however, only two of them were locals while the rest were migrants suspected to have no valid work documents or permits.

Mohd Shahzihan said inspections on the premise also found that it was in very dirty condition particularly in the murukku processing area.

“The Hulu Langat PKD has also taken action against the premise for failing to provide food operator training records and for failing to renew its business registration certificate as well as issued a closure order under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983,” he said. — Bernama