Indonesian man jailed 20 years, fined RM5,000 for terrorism-related offences in Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — An Indonesian man was today sentenced to a total of 22 years imprisonment and fined RM5,000 by the High Court here today for terrorism-related offences.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan meted out the sentence on Muhammad Amru Labis, 49, who changed his plea to guilty when the case came up for mention today.

He was sentenced to 20 years’ jail and fined RM5,000, in default five months’ jail, on a charge with providing training and instruction to members of a WhatsApp group “sejati sejiwa” to commit terrorist act.

The offence was committed at G-02-12, Jalan SM2, Taman Subang Mas, in Petaling, Selangor, at 6.12pm on May 7, 2019.

Muhammad Amru was also charged with possession of items linked to the Daesh terrorist group.and was sentenced to two years’ jail for the offence.

The items comprised 31 images and eight videos which were found in his handphone at the same place, time and date.

Mohamed Zaini ordered him to serve the jail sentences concurrently from the date of arrest, which was May 7 last year.

In mitigation, Muhammad Amru, unrepresented, said he was remore and promised to not repeat his mistakes.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Aliff Asraf Anuar Sharuddin.

According to the facts of the case, the accused was making preparations to launch an attack on a temple in Subang Jaya, Selangor. — Bernama