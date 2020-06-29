Minister: Social Protection Council headed by PM reactivated, focus on post Covid-19 short-term recovery plan

Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Sri Mustapa Mohamed presents Malaysia’s investment performance report 2017 in Kuala Lumpur March 6, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — The government today has decided to reactivate the Social Protection Council Malaysia (MySPC) effective immediately, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said.

The decision to reactivate MySPC was made during the 13th Economic Action Council (EAC) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“The MySPC was established in 2016 and will be headed by the Prime Minister.

“It was set up to coordinate and integrate a holistic social welfare agenda,” he said in a statement today.

Also at the EAC meeting, it has decided that the reactivated MySPC would encompass four strategic core areas — social assistance, social insurance, labour and data market intervention and governance.

“These improvements are intended to improve the protection of the social security of the people at every stage of their lives extending social protection coverage to every Malaysian, and making sure no one is left out.

“The government’s focus at the moment is to ensure the implementation of the post-Covid-19 short-term recovery plan has positive effects as well as able to revitalise the country’s economy including increasing household spending, tourism sector recovery and promoting investments,” he added.

Mustapa also said that post-Covid-19 long-term economic recovery plan is being drafted and will be presented in the near future.