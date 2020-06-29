Covid-19: Former patient in Malaysia among import cases detected in Cambodia, says Dr Noor Hisham

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said one of the two Cambodian males who tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Cambodia from Malaysia is a former patient who had been declared to have recovered. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, June 29 — One of the two Cambodian males who tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Cambodia from Malaysia is a former patient who had been declared to have recovered.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the other passenger confirmed positive was a 15-year-old who studied at a tahfiz centre in Malaysia.

“We have just been informed by the International Health Regulation in Cambodia and close contact tracing of the case will be carried out.

“One of them was an old case in Malaysia, which is case number 1,051. Although he was tested positive (in Cambodia), it could be due to virus shedding, so it is not much of a concern he was tested positive through a RT-PCR (reverse transmission-polymerase chain reaction) test, but the virus is not active,” he told a press conference on Covid-19 here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Ministry of Health (MOH) would cooperate with the airline involved to identify other individuals in the plane.

The international media yesterday reported that there were two positive import cases involving Cambodians who boarded a direct flight from Malaysia on Friday.

Apart from the 103 Cambodians, it was reported that there were two Malaysians on board the flight as well.

Asked about the standard operating procedure (SOP) to be set for theme park owners, Dr Noor Hisham said water parks should limit the number of visitors, with the MOH discouraging a 100 per cent opening.

“We advise everyone and the relevant theme parks to take precautionary steps and to maintain personal cleanliness, but what is important is to practise social distancing as the MOH is worried that there will be large gathering or crowding when opening the theme parks.

Earlier, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that 54 theme parks including water parks, would be allowed to operate from July 1. — Bernama