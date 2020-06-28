Johor suffered over 20pc revenue loss due to MCO, says MB

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (right) said the state government suffered over 20 per cent loss of revenue, following the implementation of the MCO and closure of the Malaysia-Singapore border. — Picture by Ben Tan

KLUANG, June 28 — The Johor state government suffered over 20 per cent loss of revenue, following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) and closure of the Malaysia-Singapore border, Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said.

He said the losses were not only due to certain taxes and charges that could not be collected, but also resulted following drop in investment activities and decline in tourist arrivals from the neighbouring country.

“Johor is a state with considerable potential economically but at the same time, when our neighbouring country, Singapore faces economic challenges, Johor will be twice affected, as compared to other states.”

He said this when presenting certificates of appreciation to Covid-19 frontliners during a working visit to Kluang district here today. Also present was district officer, Ismail Abu and Machap assemblyman Abd Taib Abu Bakar.

Hasni added that the government was committed to finding ways to revive the economy, including providing various initiatives and lifting restrictions to help restore economic growth.

On the entry of local workers into Singapore, he said, the matter was still being discussed.

He said based on records some 200,000 Malaysians, mainly those living in Johor Bahru are working in Singapore, adding that some were commuting daily between the two countries.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the two countries have agreed to establish a Periodic Commuting Arrangement to allow residents from both nations who hold long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes in the other country, to periodically return to their home countries for short-term home leave.

Muhyiddin said the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) would also be established to facilitate cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes between both countries. — Bernama