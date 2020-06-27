Home Minister: Stern action against officers in cahoot with illegals

PEKAN, June 27 — Stern action will be taken against the officers of agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA) who abuse their authority on matters involving illegal immigrants, especially those who are in cahoot with syndicates, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

“We will take action if there is a personnel involved in perpetrating the crime of bringing in illegal immigrants or foreigners without a document that we can consider as human trafficking.

‘‘This stern action is something that is within the provision of the law and we want these officers to be no more with us,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the Minister of Home Affairs with the Chini People’s Volunteer Corp (RELA) programme at the Dewan Semai Bakti Felda Chini Timur near here, today. Also present was Deputy Home Minister I Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said.

In the meantime, Hamzah also praised the role played by RELA members in helping the government to deal with the spread of Covid-19.

“I would like to thank RELA members as they have done a lot in helping to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak,” he said.

Even at present, he said, RELA was still together with the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) and the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) in ensuring that Malaysians complied with the standard operating procedure (SOP) related to the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Hamzah also announced an allocation of RM640,000 for the repairs of the Pahang Police Contingent Headquarters, Paloh Police Station quarters (RM200.00) and Chini Police Station quarters (RM150,000), after visiting the affected buildings. today.

He rejected the notion that the allocation for improving RMP assets during his visit to Pahang today was a political candy for the Chini by-election.

“The allocation which is approved immediately is not a political candy because only 18 policemen will be voting here.

“I must assist when I see something that needs to be repaired as I am visiting as a minister,” he said.

The Chini state by-election on July 4 would see a three-way contest between Barisan Nasional candidate Mohd Sharim Md Zain, 41, and two independent candidates, Tengku Datuk Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin, 64, and Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli, 49. — Bernama