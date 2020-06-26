Third-term Buntong rep who left DAP to be indie is now with Gerakan, claims more to follow

Sivasubramaniam claimed that seven or eight DAP assemblymen are planning to quit the party this year. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

IPOH, June 26 — Independent Buntong assemblyman A. Sivasubramaniam, who left DAP in March following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, officially joined Gerakan today.

The third-term state lawmaker’s membership application was received by Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau at the party headquarters here earlier today.

Sivasubramaniam said he joined Gerakan because the party is non-race-based, pointing out that it was established by intellectual leaders and treats its members as family.

“What has happened in the past 22 months under Pakatan Harapan's rule is very disappointing.

“People think that DAP is a multiracial and democratic party, but in reality the fact is too bitter,” he told a press conference here.

He described democracy as practised in Perak DAP as being controlled by one or two people, adding that no one else could question their decisions or advise them.

Sivasubramaniam, together with Tronoh assemblyman Paul Yong Choo Kiong and Titi Serong assemblyman Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim, declared themselves independent lawmakers on March 9.

Sivasubramaniam claimed today that some 600 members from 21 out of 40 DAP branches in Buntong have joined Gerakan and that some were present at the press conference.

He further claimed that seven or eight DAP assemblymen are planning to quit the party this year.

“I know what is happening. We will wait and see either next month or during the DAP’s party elections in October. There will be surprises for sure," said Subramaniam, who was a DAP member for 23 years until March.

Sivasubramaniam said he has a good service track record and plans to run in the next general election, when asked.

In a separate statement, Perak DAP said DAP members who attended today’s press conference with Sivasubramaniam will be expelled from the party.

The party also said Sivasubramaniam and Yong were sacked in March for betraying the people's mandate and called both assemblymen a liability to DAP.

“Since the sacking of Sivasubramaniam, DAP has had no problem in providing service to the people of Buntong constituency as we have appointed the party's deputy chairman V. Sivakumar to take care of the area.

“Despite the announcement by Sivasubramaniam today, we would like to stress that the party's grassroots in the constituency is still strong and not affected,” Perak DAP said.