Politics is for everyone’s benefit, not a select few, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Parliamentary Opposition chief Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reminded Malaysians to choose politicians whose politics is for the people, and not only with their own cliques and families in mind.

In a Facebook Live session today, Anwar touched on those who have tried to take advantage of the current political turmoil by painting themselves as heroes or middlemen, but actually only use politics for personal benefit.

“Today, there are a lot of voices spitting accusations, interpretations and assumptions regarding the current political issue and power transfers.

“There are people who are not involved but act like heroes, become brokers of peace, arbitrators, a bridge (between two sides) and others.

“Going back to the premise that politics is not a matter of politicians’ tricks, using tactics to seize power. Politics is related to the administration of people, giving them what they need, especially those who are poor and needy,” he said without mentioning anyone.

Anwar and his party have been criticised after the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition and their allies, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Bersatu faction with Parti Warisan Sabah failed to resolve their candidate for prime minister.

One side favours Dr Mahathir to continue his premiership with Anwar in the wings, while PKR wants the prime minister position to be given to the latter outright.

However, reports have suggested that both could not convince the Sarawak parties, which hold a significant number of seats in the Parliament.

Anwar, in his Facebook event today, said that the focus on all sides should be to weather the economic storm brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic as poor people and those from low-income households have been severely affected.

He said that the current impasse in Malaysia cannot be resolved if the politicians in charge continue to use politics as a means to settle personal grudges.

“For me, personally, it’s a bit difficult. I think Malaysia and its people are able to cope with the new direction and make the right changes

“Politics should not be used as a basis to wield a grudge against anyone. It is to safeguard life and society.

“We must make Malaysia a beautiful country for everyone. It includes securing our friends, the Malays, Chinese, Indian, Dayak and Kadazan to really feel that this is their home and country,” he said.