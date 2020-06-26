Legoland Malaysia Resort reopens to visitors

The reopening, which was also in line with guidelines released by the government, would also mean guests can expect to see new protocols and operational changes throughout the resort while adhering to health and safety standard operating procedures (SOPs). — AFP pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, June 26 — After months of temporary closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Legoland Malaysia Resort is now reopened to visitors while operating at reduced capacity as a precaution, starting yesterday.

Its divisional director Lim Choong Sean said the theme park welcomes its visitors into its hotel as well as its interactive underwater attraction, Sea Life Malaysia.

He said the reopening, which was also in line with guidelines released by the government, would also mean guests can expect to see new protocols and operational changes throughout the resort while adhering to health and safety standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“We have to limit the capacity of the resort to just 30 per cent of normal operation. We also provide a cashless transaction platform to limit touch between guests and staff.

“What we have also done includes temporary closing of certain activities to ensure social distancing,” he told Bernama here today.

He said the theme park resort also received tremendous response beyond expectations during the opening yesterday.

To encourage more visitors, Legoland Malaysia Resort is also offering a lot of attractive promotions to the public.

“For example, book one night and get a second night for free at Legoland Hotel, and if visitors book a one- day ticket at the theme park, they will get another ticket free.

“There are a lot of attractive and flexible offers to get visitors back to Legoland,” he said. — Bernama