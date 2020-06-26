Ismail Sabri: 5,280 Filipino illegal immigrants to be deported from June 30

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said so far, the government has deported 2,500 illegals back to Indonesia while another 4,200 are in the process of being sent home as well. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 26 — A total of 5,280 Filipino illegal immigrants in Sabah will be deported beginning June 30, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

To date, he said the government has deported 672 Indonesian illegal immigrants in the same state.

“All of them have tested negative for Covid-19,” he told the media after chairing the special ministerial meeting on the recovery movement control order (RMCO) here today.

Ismail Sabri said so far, the government has deported 2,500 illegals back to Indonesia while another 4,200 are in the process of being sent home as well.

To curb the further entry of illegals, the police, Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (APMM) will continue to jointly protect national borders, especially along rat trails, through Op Benteng, he said.

From May 1 until yesterday, some 1,057 illegal immigrants and 188 tekong (boat captains) have been arrested for trying to slip into the country, especially through the rat trails.

During that period, he said 63 individuals, suspected of being smugglers, were nabbed while 32 vessels were seized.

Polis also mounted 68 roadblocks and inspected 36,896 vehicles to detect illegals.

“In yesterday’s operation, police arrested six foreigners at a roadblock for immigration offences.

“The government will take stern action against those trying to illegally enter the country and will not compromise on those involved in bringing illegals in,” he said. — Bernama