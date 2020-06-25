Malaysia condemns Houthi militia attacks on Saudi Arabia, says Wisma Putra

The Foreign Ministry said these constant provocations by the Houthis are counter-productive towards peace and stability in Yemen as further acts of aggression will only exacerbate the situation in the country. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Malaysia is appalled by the ballistic missiles and drones attacks launched by the Houthi militia in Yemen towards Saudi Arabia these past few weeks and condemned in the strongest possible terms these heinous acts of aggression.

The Foreign Ministry said these constant provocations by the Houthis are counter-productive towards peace and stability in Yemen as further acts of aggression will only exacerbate the situation in the country.

“In line with Malaysia’s support for the United Nations (UN) Secretary General’s appeal on March 23, 2020, for a global ceasefire amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Malaysia urges all parties in Yemen to immediately end these provocations,” the ministry said in a statement today.

In collaboration with its cross-regional partners, Malaysia has initiated the statement in support to the Secretary General’s appeal with the support of over 170 UN Member States, Non-Member Observer State and Observer on June 23.

Malaysia continues to call on all parties to work constructively towards a political settlement for lasting peace in Yemen, the statement said. — Bernama