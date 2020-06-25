Cops nab two women in Kelana Jaya for suspected drug distribution

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the suspects, both locals and aged 25, were arrested at about 5 pm after behaving in a suspicious manner in a car at Jalan SS5A/ Kelana Jaya near here. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Two women were arrested on suspicion of being involved in drug distribution activities in Petaling Jaya, yesterday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the suspects, both locals and aged 25, were arrested at about 5 pm after behaving in a suspicious manner in a car at Jalan SS5A/ Kelana Jaya near here.

“Upon inspection by the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department, they found a transparent plastic packet near the hand brake believed to be cannabis (ganja).

“Both women had no drug-related criminal records,” he said in a statement here today.

Nik Ezanee said a further investigation revealed that one of the suspects confessed to cultivating cannabis plants at her home, which led police to search the place.

In the house, police found four plants believed to cannabis planted in three black plastic bottles.

Nik Ezanee said both suspects have been remanded for seven days and further investigations are ongoing to see if they are linked to any drug trafficking activities in Petaling Jaya.

The case is being investigated under Section 39A(2) and Section 6B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama