Air Selangor: Repair works on burst pipe in Sungai Besi completed

Water supply was fully restored to affected areas by 8am this morning. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Repair works on a burst pipe beside the Besraya Highway near the Kenwingston Avenue condominium construction site in Sungai Besi was completed ahead of schedule at 3am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications head Elina Baseri, in a statement today said water supply is being distributed to Kampung Malaysia, Desa Petaling, Salak Selatan and Kampung Baru Salak Selatan in the Petaling region.

“Water supply is expected to be fully restored to the areas by 8am this morning.

"For areas that are still in the process of restoration, assistance through the mobilisation of water tankers is still ongoing. Customers are advised to use water prudently,” the statement said.

Air Selangor will continue to update the water supply status from time to time through all Air Selangor communication mediums including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and its official website at www.airselangor.com. — Bernama



