Pakatan Youth criticises Perak MB's move to trade old Camry for new Lexus while thousands go jobless as ‘selfish’

This is the second time Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has changed his official car since his appointment as mentri besar in 2018. — Picture courtesy of the Perak Mentri Besar’s Office

IPOH, June 24 — Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) Youth leaders today condemned Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu for his decision to upgrade his official car from a Toyota Camry to a Lexus ES sedan when Malaysians are in financial straits brought on by the Covid-19 outbreak and lockdown.

Khairol Najib Hashim, Chaw Kam Foon and Mohamad Hairul Amir Sabri said Ahmad Faizal’s decision was purely self-serving, pointing out that it was the second time he had changed his official car in as many years.

“Ahmad Faizal has no sympathy for the thousands of people who have lost the income and job in the state.

“His hypocrisy has been clear lately when he often portrays himself as a ‘cool’ leader, but despite his unpretentious image he often makes selfish decisions and actions,” the three Youth chiefs of the state chapter of Amanah, DAP and PKR respectively said in a joint statement tonight.

They said the reason given by Ahmad Faizal — that the car belongs to the state and that he had received a good discount on the price — is unacceptable because the Lexus ES is still priced higher compared to the Toyota Camry.

“The price of the car has to be equivalent with the old one. Why did he purchase a car which is obviously more expensive than the Camry used by the state executive councillors?” they asked.

“We criticise his decision to spend hundreds of thousands of state government money solely to fulfil his desire to use luxury vehicles,” they added.

Ahmad Faizal was seen earlier today in his new white Lexus ES while visiting SMK Methodist (P) and SMJK Sam Tet on the first day of schools reopening since March 18, when a nationwide movement control order was imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

This is the second time he has changed his official car since his appointment as mentri besar in 2018.

In March last year, when Perak was under PH rule, the state government bought 16 maroon Camrys for its executive councillors and state officials, including the mentri besar.

Ahmad Faizal said that one of the Camrys was sold to former state legal adviser Datuk Rohana Abd Malek who retired last December.

He said that he had given his Camry to a state executive council member as the state lacked a car for its officials.

Earlier today, Ahmad Faizal said he decided to buy a Lexus as the state received a good discount of between RM40,000 and RM50,000 for the 2019 model that was originally priced at about RM300,000.

“The car belongs to the state, we can still afford to buy,” he said.