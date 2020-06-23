Malaysia reports just three new Covid-19 cases today

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there are only three new Covid-19 cases today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — The Ministry of Health reported today only three new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total accumulated positive cases to 8,590.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the three cases are of local transmissions where two are foreigners and one Malaysian.

“With the addition of the three cases, it brings the number of active cases to 283 cases.

“No import cases infected outside of the country were reported today,” he said in a statement.

The record lowest daily Covid-19 cases for the country since the movement control order (MCO) is still just two cases in June 10.

A breakdown of the three new Covid-19 cases revealed that one is from the Pedas cluster (foreigner) while two others were from Sabah — died at home cluster — involving one Malaysian citizen and one foreigner.

Dr Noor Hisham also said there were no deaths reported today, three patients treated at the Intensive Care Unit while none needed ventilators.

The cumulative amount for deaths remains at 121.