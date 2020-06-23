MACC: Govt will appeal in court over RM194m 1MDB-linked funds from Umno, Wanita MCA, two others

The MACC said the Attorney General’s Chambers would be filing an appeal at the Court of Appeal soon against a June 19 decision by the High Court in Kuala Lumpur in a court matter linked to the RM194 million funds. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — The federal government will continue to pursue its court bid over RM194 million of funds allegedly linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) from four entities including Umno, Wanita MCA and two companies, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said today.

The MACC said the Attorney General’s Chambers would be filing an appeal at the Court of Appeal soon against a June 19 decision by the High Court in Kuala Lumpur in a court matter linked to the RM194 million funds.

“The filing of appeal against the four entities that is Umno, Wanita MCA, Binsabi Sdn Bhd and Perano Sdn Bhd will be filed by the prosecution from the Attorney General’s Chambers,” the anti-corruption body said in a brief statement, adding that the appeal would have to be filed within two weeks of the June 19 decision.

On June 19, the High Court had reportedly dismissed the government’s application for a stay or to defer the effect of a previous February 7 court decision to strike out the forfeiture lawsuits.

Previously on February 7, the High Court had dismissed the government’s forfeiture lawsuits that were aimed at taking over the RM194 million seized from the four entities, with the court ruling based on the lack of evidence to show the funds were from illegal activities and as the funds could not be convincingly said to have been received from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The prosecution had then filed for a stay application to prevent the RM194 million funds from being released and returned to the four entities while the government pursues an appeal against the February 7 decision.

In the forfeiture lawsuits, the government had sought to forfeit a total of RM194 million seized from the four, with the bulk seized being from Umno (RM192,965,413.61), Wanita MCA (RM300,000), Jakel Trading subsidiary Perano (RM337,634.78) and event management firm Binsabi (RM827,250).