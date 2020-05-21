Govt’s bid for stay of court’s ruling in 1MDB forfeiture suit against Umno, MCA on June 19

The hearing had initially been fixed for March 31 before Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan, but the date has been vacated in view of the enforcement of the movement control order. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — The High Court has set June 19 to hear the government’s application for a stay of the court’s ruling in dismissing its application to forfeit over RM194 million that were seized from Umno, Wanita MCA, and two companies.

Deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat, when met by reporters, said the date was fixed during case management before High Court Deputy Registrar Catherine Nicholas today.

The hearing had initially been fixed for March 31 before Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan, but the date has been vacated in view of the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO).

“The prosecution had also filed an appeal against the High Court’s dismissal of its forfeiture application at the Court of Appeal in February,” said Mahadi.

The money seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fraudulent fund scandal.

On February 7, Justice Mohamed Zaini dismissed the government’s application to forfeit over RM194 million seized from Umno, Wanita MCA, and the two companies, Binsabi Sdn Bhd and Perano Sdn Bhd.

The judge made the verdict on grounds that the monies could not be convincingly said were received from former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and that there was no evidence to prove that the monies came from unlawful activities.

The forfeiture applications against Umno involved RM192,965,413.61 and RM300,000 against Wanita MCA, while Perano which sells hijab, and Binsabi which supplies tents, involved RM337,634.78 and RM827,250, respectively, which they allegedly received from the former prime minister.

The prosecution filed the forfeiture application against the four respondents in accordance with the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. — Bernama