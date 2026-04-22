KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Malaysia’s work-from-home push for civil servants has saved about RM678,000 in fuel in just over a week, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said today.

He said the initiative, which began on April 15, has already involved some 155,000 civil servants nationwide.

“Since April 25, he said the initiative has resulted in an estimated fuel saving of 334,000 litres, equivalent to approximately RM678,000,” he said.

Fahmi said the Cabinet was briefed on the programme’s progress by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

He added that the chief secretary has been tasked with gathering similar data from the private sector to gauge potential nationwide savings if flexible work arrangements are expanded.

Separately, Fahmi said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has received 463 requests from the public to remove false online content linked to the global supply crisis.

“All requests would be forwarded to the relevant social media platforms for further action,” he said.

“As of 7am today, 463 requests have been received with Facebook accounting for the highest number with 185 requests, followed by TikTok with 142 and Threads with 131,” he added.

Fahmi said 65 investigation papers have been opened so far, with one case already referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers for prosecution.

He added that five cases have resulted in compound notices, while others are still under investigation.

He said most of the false content involved fuel prices and claims related to a supposed Strait of Hormuz toll.