SANDAKAN, April 22 — The Federal Government today announced a compassionate aid of RM1,500 for families affected by a major fire in Kampung Bahagia here early Sunday.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the financial assistance will be coordinated and channelled through the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) under the Prime Minister’s Department and the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma)

Describing the incident as among the most serious fire disasters in the country, he said his visit was aimed at offering support to victims and discussing immediate follow-up measures with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

“While this is not a long-term solution, it is an immediate measure. I want the assistance to be delivered promptly, as the affected families need assurance,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Anwar visited the temporary evacuation centre at the People’s Housing Project (PPR) hall in Taman Batu Sapi and inspected the fire site in Kampung Bahagia.

Also present were Hajiji and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak) Datuk Mustapha Sakmud.

A major fire that broke out on Sunday in the water village destroyed about 1,000 houses, affecting an area of more than four hectares.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the Education Ministry has agreed to provide immediate assistance of RM300 to 454 Malaysian students from 12 schools in the Sandakan area affected by the incident, to enable them to purchase uniforms, books and other school necessities.

He said children of the fire victims would also be given priority to return to school as soon as possible, including temporary flexibility on wearing uniforms, as well as transport assistance from temporary evacuation centres to schools, if needed.

“I asked some of the students why they were not going to school, and they said they did not have uniforms. For every Malaysian child affected, the government, through the Education Ministry, will provide RM300 so they can quickly purchase uniforms, books and other essentials.

“I do not want the victims to bear additional burdens, and these children must not be left behind in terms of their education,” he said.

Anwar also expressed appreciation for the swift response by the state government, district office, relevant agencies and non-governmental organisations in coordinating assistance, including food, clothing, temporary shelter and security for the victims.

He said the government would continue to focus on the welfare of all those affected on humanitarian grounds, including individuals who have yet to register.

“I am also informed that many have not registered due to concerns about possible action being taken against them. I want to assure them that, for now, our priority is their safety and welfare,” he said. — Bernama