Report: RM194m could potentially be returned to Umno, Wanita MCA and two others after stay application against binning of 1MDB forfeiture suits also dismissed

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Some RM194 million could potentially be returned to Umno, Wanita MCA, Perano Sdn Bhd and Binsabi Sdn Bhd, after a stay application in the High Court against its previous ruling to strike out the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) related forfeiture suits brought against the four was dismissed here today.

Malaysiakini reported that Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan today dismissed the stay application after hearing the prosecution’s submission, led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Samihah Razali lasting over 90 minutes.

It was reported how the forfeiture suits were aimed at confiscating already-frozen RM192 million from Umno, RM300,000 from Wanita MCA, RM337,634.78 from Jakel Trading’s subsidiary — Perano, and RM777,250 from event management firm Binsabi.

Following the High Court’s decision on February 7 where it dismissed the suits seeking to reclaim monies allegedly related to 1MDB, the prosecution then filed for a stay application against the ruling to stop the funds from being released pending their appeal of the case at the Appellate Court.

The report detailed how Mohamed Zaini, when delivering his judgement today, said the stay application was dismissed due to prosecution failure in pointing out the special circumstances required to grant a stay of ruling.

“When it comes to an (application for) a stay (on) monetary judgment, it must be based on special circumstances.

“There is no evidence to show insolvency (of either Umno, Wanita MCA, Perano, or Binsabi as part of special circumstances).

“I, therefore, dismiss the four applications (to stay the return of the RM194 million to the four respondents),” Mohamed Zaini was quoted as saying in the report.

It was reported how the judge then informed the prosecution that they may now write in to the Appellate Court to seek a stay of the High Court’s ruling.

Lawyers later seeking to clarify with Mohamed Zaini if an order from him would be needed to trigger the return the funds were told then that those were administrative matters which he would not interfere with.