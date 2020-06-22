Ismail Sabri: Malaysia’s water parks to stay closed but recreational swimming may resume

Pool operators must register with the International Trade and Industry Ministry via its website to notify them of their reopening. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Swimming pools and other recreational water activities in the country may reopen from July 1 but not water theme parks, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said these included both public and private pools such as those in hotels, gated residences and condominiums.

“However, there are strict conditions as these premises have to provide an on-site lifeguard or supervisor, to control the number of people and look out for everyone’s safety.

“There can only be a limited number and limit time as well, depending on the capacity and pool size. This is spelled out in the SOPs, and they include other things like chlorine content and social distancing, showers to be taken before and after entering the pool,” he said.

Pool operators must also register with the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) via its website to notify them of their reopening. Their operations and adherence to the SOP will be monitored by the Youth and Sports Ministry, the minister said.

Ismail Sabri also said that swimming activities at beaches, lakes, rivers were also allowed but subject to guidelines.

Children were also allowed to engage in such activities but Ismail Sabri said the official recommendation was for them to refrain from doing so still.

“We will leave it to the parents to decide what is best for them and the management or pool operators to decide if they would want to allow children to use the pools,” he said.