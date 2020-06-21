Siti Zailah: RM102m Penjana fund for single mother, disabled

A total of RM102 million of allocation approved under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) will be distributed in the near future to single mothers and the disabled, said Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff. — AFP pic

KOTA BARU, June 21 — A total of RM102 million of allocation approved under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) will be distributed in the near future to single mothers and the disabled, said Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff.

She said that, out of the total allocation, RM45 million was ear-marked for single mothers while RM57 million was for additional assistance to the disabled.

“To apply, single mothers must register with the Department of Women Development under the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development. The disabled who are registered with the Social Welfare Department (SWD) will be receiving a ‘one-off’ assistance of RM300 each.

“The assistance given to the two groups has been approved for the first time. It can help reduce the burden on mothers who are family heads after the deaths of their husbands or they are separated from their husbands and have a large number of children,” she said.

She said this after a working visit to the training centre for single mothers and the disabled at Siti Aisyah Bazaar, Jalan Buluh Kubu, here, today. — Bernama